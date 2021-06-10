Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $406.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

