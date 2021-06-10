American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.24-1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 in the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

