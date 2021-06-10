Vp plc (VP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 25 on August 5th

Vp plc (LON:VP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:VP opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 866.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The firm has a market cap of £348.54 million and a P/E ratio of -47.69. VP has a 12-month low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 926 ($12.10).

Get VP alerts:

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.