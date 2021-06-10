RWS Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RWS opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 656. RWS has a one year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

