Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vera Bradley updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-1.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $423.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

