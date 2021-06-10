Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.
XENT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $26.98.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intersect ENT Company Profile
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
