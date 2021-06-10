Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

XENT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

