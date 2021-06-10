First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74.

