Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 405 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

