First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 21 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $521.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

