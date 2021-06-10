The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

