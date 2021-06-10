First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,889 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 491.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 244,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

