First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

NYSE SQ opened at $210.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.77. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

