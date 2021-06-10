Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $101.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64.

