AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Philip Lader Sells 14,246 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Philip Lader sold 14,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $705,746.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMC opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

