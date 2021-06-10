Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

