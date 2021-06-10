Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

6/9/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.50 to C$38.50.

5/21/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

5/20/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$36.50 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

5/3/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.50.

4/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$32.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

TSE:FM opened at C$28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.71 billion and a PE ratio of 679.76.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.4656727 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 in the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

