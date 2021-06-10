Total Energy Services Inc Buys 107,800 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 107,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,544.90.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 100,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,730.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,159.33.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$4.82 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$216.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.98.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.45.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

