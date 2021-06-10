Krios Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $74.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $825.92 or 0.02179439 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016133 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.