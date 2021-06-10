Thomas S. Murley Sells 6,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.