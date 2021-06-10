Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for about $7.76 or 0.00020473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $3,678.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00063090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00202291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00201714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $505.63 or 0.01334256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,021.48 or 1.00331146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

