Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $482,925.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $192,100.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $317,714.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20.

Shares of SUMO opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $474,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

