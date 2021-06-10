Virtu Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,030% compared to the typical daily volume of 364 put options.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after buying an additional 706,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after buying an additional 247,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

