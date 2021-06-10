Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Put Options (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 644 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 922% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

Shares of MMC opened at $137.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

