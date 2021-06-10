HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HDELY stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

