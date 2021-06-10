KLA’s (KLAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $369.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $314.16 on Thursday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

