MKM Partners Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Neutral

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

