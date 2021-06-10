Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 268 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $133.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

