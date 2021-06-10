Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

NYSE:ALL opened at $133.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.