Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.13 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock valued at $973,073. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

