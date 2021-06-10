Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $158.22 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

