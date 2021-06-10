Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

FSLY opened at $54.69 on Thursday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock worth $12,956,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

