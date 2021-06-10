Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.74. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

