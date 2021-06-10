Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PEGRY stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

