Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GJNSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

