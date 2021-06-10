Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Shares of ELP opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELP shares. UBS Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.