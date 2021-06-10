Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

