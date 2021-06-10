Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

XEL stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

