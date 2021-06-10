Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Sells C$43,890.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

YGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yangarra Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.46.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

