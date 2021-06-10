Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Comerica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Comerica by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

