Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Ultra Clean worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $203,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

