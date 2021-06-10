Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0152

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $327,466.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.11 or 0.00866304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00047992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.59 or 0.08545911 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.