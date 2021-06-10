Crowd Machine (CMCT) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $76,427.50 and approximately $686.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.11 or 0.00866304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00047992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.59 or 0.08545911 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

