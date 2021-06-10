Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 22,294 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

