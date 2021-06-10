Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

NYSE GNRC opened at $343.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

