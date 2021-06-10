Oppenheimer Weighs in on Prothena Co. plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

PRTA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

