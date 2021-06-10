Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 52,214 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 130,535.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,344 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

