Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alithya Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $130.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.