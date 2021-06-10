-$0.29 EPS Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.22). The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,165. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

