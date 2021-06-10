CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $566.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.17 and a 1-year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

