Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos Sells 8,454 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.22.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.